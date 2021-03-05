Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TopBuild Corp. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

Shares of BLD opened at $188.81 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $224.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,665,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in TopBuild by 461.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in TopBuild by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

