Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,538 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,636,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $15,881,000.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

