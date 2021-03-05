Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.91.

TSE RY opened at C$109.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.56 billion and a PE ratio of 13.60. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$72.00 and a 1 year high of C$113.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.58 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total transaction of C$588,230.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,131.53.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

