Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issued By William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DSGX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,837,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $36,910,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $18,824,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $21,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

