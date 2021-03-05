Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Reduced by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of XENE opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $692.09 million, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

