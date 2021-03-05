Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Howard Hughes Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Howard Hughes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.63). BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

HHC stock opened at $91.64 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $811,809. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.