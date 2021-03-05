Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TEGNA Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TEGNA in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TGNA. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TEGNA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

TGNA opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.09. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,620,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,461,000 after buying an additional 662,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,077,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,417 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,555,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after purchasing an additional 547,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 141,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

