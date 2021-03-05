Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $158.57 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $160.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $950,769. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.