Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Neuronetics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.05.

In related news, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,582.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

