Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

