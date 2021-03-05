Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Chorus Aviation Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “ourperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.33.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$4.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$772.11 million and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$6.44.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 690 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 28 destinations in the United States.

