Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Basf Se Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Basf in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Basf’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BASFY. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

