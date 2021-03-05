Pyrk Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,309.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a total market capitalization of $271,021.06 and approximately $4,309.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.75 or 0.00469757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00069139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00078481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00083218 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.31 or 0.00466765 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

