Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Purple Innovation updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRPL traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.50. 123,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,470. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -82.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

