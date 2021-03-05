Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) shares fell 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.31. 5,931,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 3,203,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmatrix during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

