Prudential PLC Trims Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,701,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,392,401 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $104,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in CF Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in CF Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

