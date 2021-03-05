Prudential PLC Sells 514,132 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,132 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $69,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 204,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

