Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.11

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th.

Prudential has decreased its dividend by 47.1% over the last three years.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE PUK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.62. 623,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,294. Prudential has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23.

PUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.