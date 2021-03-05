Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,926 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Prudential PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $153,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Hill Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Blackhill Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,033.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,970.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,727.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

