Prudential PLC Has $76.83 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,021,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 532,925 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $76,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Also, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

