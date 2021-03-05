Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,585 by Analysts at Bank of America

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,444.50 ($18.87).

PRU traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,481.50 ($19.36). The stock had a trading volume of 1,720,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,351.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,243.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The company has a market capitalization of £38.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.28. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

