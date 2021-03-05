Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Shares Down 11.2%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) shares fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $4.12. 1,199,224 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 995,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $150.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
