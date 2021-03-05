ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 4,326 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WORK. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Slack Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Slack Technologies by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Slack Technologies by 398.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

NYSE:WORK opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $213,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 294,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,135.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,216 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,616 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

