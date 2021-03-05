ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Newell Brands by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.96 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

