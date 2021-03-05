ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,946 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 575,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

