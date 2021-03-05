ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 102.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 146,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

AJRD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

