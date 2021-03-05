ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 198 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 543.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 211,442 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $359.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,901.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,965. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

