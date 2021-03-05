PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PROG in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist initiated coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

PROG stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. PROG has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $25,950,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,085,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

