Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 159,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

