Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.85.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

