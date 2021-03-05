Profund Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,136,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth $70,143,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.26, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

