Profund Advisors LLC Sells 185 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $177.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $191.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.