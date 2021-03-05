Profund Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 58.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Plexus by 13.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Plexus by 38.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $85.42 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.76.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,331,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $161,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,224 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

