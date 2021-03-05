Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.48. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $321,200.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,638.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $2,009,740.86. Insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

