Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 3,771 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of JBLU opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

