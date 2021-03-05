ProAssurance Co. (PRA) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 13th

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

ProAssurance has decreased its dividend by 62.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ProAssurance has a payout ratio of 64.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ProAssurance will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

