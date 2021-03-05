Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Update

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Pro Medicus stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Pro Medicus has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73.

A number of research firms have commented on PMCUF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pro Medicus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

