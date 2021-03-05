Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Up 108.5% in February

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the January 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PGZ opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter worth $210,000.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

