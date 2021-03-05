Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,915 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 619,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,915 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $15,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEF. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $29.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $31.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

