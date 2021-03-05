Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4,831.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 359,541 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lazard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Lazard by 51.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 814,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 277,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lazard by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lazard by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

