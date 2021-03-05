Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.86 Million Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,322,765 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Southwestern Energy worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 588,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 113,045 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,521,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

SWN stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

