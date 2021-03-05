Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $16,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXRH opened at $91.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,156.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

