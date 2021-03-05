Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Primo Water by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Primo Water by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

