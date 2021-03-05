Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.66 Million

Analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report $46.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $47.43 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $43.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $190.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $198.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $199.75 million, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $218.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.21. 77,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.30. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.