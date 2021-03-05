Precium Hits Market Cap of $4.81 Million (PCM)

Precium (CURRENCY:PCM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Precium has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and $150,534.00 worth of Precium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Precium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Precium has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Precium Coin Profile

Precium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2016. Precium’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 747,525,000 coins. The official message board for Precium is medium.com/@precium . The official website for Precium is precium.io . Precium’s official Twitter account is @Precium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Procom is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the scrypt algorithm. It has a six minute block time average and a 28 million PCM supply. “

Precium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Precium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Precium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Precium using one of the exchanges listed above.

