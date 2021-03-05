Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 892,700 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the January 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $33.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,718. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.79. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

Several analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

