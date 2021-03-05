Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Reaches $365.60 on Top Exchanges

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $365.60 or 0.00778177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00469570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00072203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00077606 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00082646 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.66 or 0.00471807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00051249 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official website is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Polyient Games Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.