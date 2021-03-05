Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$40.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:PBL opened at C$47.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 47.74. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 12-month low of C$12.06 and a 12-month high of C$62.90.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.