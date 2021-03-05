Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:PIF traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 170,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,921. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$8.59 and a 12 month high of C$24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.87. The company has a market cap of C$362.52 million and a P/E ratio of 16.24.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

