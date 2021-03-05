Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.10% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:RAMPF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

